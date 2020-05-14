RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RMR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $870.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RMR Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in RMR Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.