RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.55% from the stock’s previous close.

RMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 110,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in RMR Group by 501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

