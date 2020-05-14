Robert E. Griffin Acquires 8,747 Shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) major shareholder Robert E. Griffin bought 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $74,174.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 644,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ESCA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,694. Escalade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

