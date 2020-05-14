Robert W. Baird Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $18.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas purchased 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.