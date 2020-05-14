Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 400 by Goldman Sachs Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 400 price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 364.45.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

