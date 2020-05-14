Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCI. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.