Ronald W. Hutton Sells 443 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BIO stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $456.25. 144,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.51. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.66 and a 12-month high of $474.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

