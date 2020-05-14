ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $1.11 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.69 or 0.03515600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,755,812 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

