Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after buying an additional 515,450 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $103,689,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,619,000 after buying an additional 233,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,382,000 after buying an additional 217,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $352.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

