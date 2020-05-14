Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Lessened by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

RY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.71. 199,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

