RPICoin (RPI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. RPICoin has a market cap of $26,307.53 and $10.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RPICoin has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00047392 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 961,572,237 coins and its circulating supply is 921,560,301 coins. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.