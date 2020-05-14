Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,792,685 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792,685 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.40% of DXC Technology worth $79,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 2,337,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

