Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 139,638 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 796,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Public Storage worth $158,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,394,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.64. The stock had a trading volume of 75,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,573. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

