Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,398,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 206,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of General Motors worth $91,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 76.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reduced their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.14. 1,526,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,010,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

