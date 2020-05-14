Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Healthpeak Properties worth $90,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $239,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $22,003,000.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 3,210,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,827. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

