Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988,682 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Citigroup worth $205,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,052,000 after buying an additional 710,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,155,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,672,479. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.