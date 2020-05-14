Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,940,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,101,700 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Oracle worth $243,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,354,182. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.