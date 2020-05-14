Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,566,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,544 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of AbbVie worth $195,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $90.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,803,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

