Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $117.78 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 717,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $117,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $91.70. 6,199,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

