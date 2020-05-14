Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $81.78 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Kilroy Realty worth $81,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $1,612,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $52.84. 98,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

