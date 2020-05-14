Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $90.63 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,524 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Amgen worth $90,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $237.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

