Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,031,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of U.S. Bancorp worth $106,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $31.13. 11,729,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,565,370. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

