Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Essex Property Trust worth $90,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESS traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,860. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.69.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

