Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of ServiceNow worth $175,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 178.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $335.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,296 shares of company stock worth $100,387,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.70. 1,748,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $388.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

