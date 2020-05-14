Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 181,108 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 181,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of TJX Companies worth $112,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,116. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

