Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 300,748 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of Ball worth $81,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $3,234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $61.50. 69,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.