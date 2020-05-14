Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.58% of TreeHouse Foods worth $88,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after buying an additional 323,145 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 643,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $391,080. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

