RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.07 ($33.80).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €27.11 ($31.52) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.61. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

