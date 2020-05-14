RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.07 ($33.80).

RWE stock opened at €27.11 ($31.52) on Thursday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.61.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

