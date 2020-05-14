Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.