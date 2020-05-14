Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Up 12.4% in April

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 286,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $135,330.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,829 shares of company stock worth $154,653. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ryerson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Ryerson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of RYI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 268,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.