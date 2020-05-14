Ryo Currency Reaches Market Capitalization of $160,077.83 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $160,077.83 and $276.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,552.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.02092587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.53 or 0.02497186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00451942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00676861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00064902 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00447077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 20,349,246 coins and its circulating supply is 20,231,934 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

