SafeCoin Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $523,447.00 and $45.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00775488 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00037828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026565 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00253420 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00142026 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002069 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

