SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get SAGE GRP PLC/GDR alerts:

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,623. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.