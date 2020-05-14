Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Salem Media Group news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 38,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $47,268.90. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 45,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $51,922.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,108.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 419,846 shares of company stock valued at $442,989. 59.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,356. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

