salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,538 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $174,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.42 per share, with a total value of $165,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,867 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,105. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.69, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

