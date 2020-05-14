Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending very positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Samsung Electronics’ ranking:

OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $2,209.70 on Thursday. Samsung Electronics has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $2,450.00. The company has a market cap of $13,191.42 billion and a PE ratio of 803.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,209.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,917.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

