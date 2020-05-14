Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) CFO Purchases $10,361.00 in Stock

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) CFO Henri J. Steenkamp acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,361.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. 109,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Saratoga Investment Corp has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.36% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

