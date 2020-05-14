Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 157.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 1.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.96. 175,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

