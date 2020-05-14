SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Down 10.1% in April

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 952,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $6,903,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,393 shares of company stock worth $77,023,196 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,202. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $199.22 and a 52 week high of $317.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,526.31 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

