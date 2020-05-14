Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 5,000,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.10 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.