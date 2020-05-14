Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after buying an additional 3,576,145 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after buying an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after buying an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after buying an additional 2,159,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after buying an additional 1,818,237 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 10,926,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,111. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

