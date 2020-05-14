Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

