Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 99,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 933.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 60,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

