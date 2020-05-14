SciPlay Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SciPlay in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCPL. BidaskClub raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,115. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after buying an additional 379,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SciPlay by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 528,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 345.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 394,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M. Mendel Pinson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

