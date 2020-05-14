Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.73 ($69.45).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €62.15 ($72.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.67. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 52-week high of €65.75 ($76.45).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.