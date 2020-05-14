SEA (NYSE:SE) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

SE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CLSA lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.59. 5,285,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,817. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SEA has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEA will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.