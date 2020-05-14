Seaport Global Securities Comments on Colfax Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

CFX traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 76,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,817. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.85. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. Colfax’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 219.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 176,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after acquiring an additional 564,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Colfax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,639 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.