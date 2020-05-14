Sentinel (SENT) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1,474.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000334 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 159.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000145 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.