Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Issues Earnings Results

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 34,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370. Servotronics has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

